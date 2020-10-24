Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CS. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. CIBC raised shares of Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

