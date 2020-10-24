Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $349.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

