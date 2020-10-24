Critical Contrast: Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) versus Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series B -6.09% -0.08% -0.04% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liberty Braves Group Series B and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series B $476.00 million 0.06 $106.00 million N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $6.39 billion 1.84 $701.12 million $0.17 16.47

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company also provides cloud, workspace, and security services to small and medium enterprises; and workplace management, IT management, cybersecurity, and information and communication technologies to large and corporate enterprises. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

