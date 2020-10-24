Critical Review: Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TFS Financial and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 17.76% 5.42% 0.62% Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFS Financial and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $502.55 million 9.13 $80.24 million $0.28 58.46 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.72 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TFS Financial pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Bancorp 34 has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; and provision of escrow and settlement services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

