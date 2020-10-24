Critical Survey: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) versus EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enphase Energy and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 0 4 13 0 2.76 EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00

Enphase Energy presently has a consensus target price of $79.60, indicating a potential downside of 22.97%. EMCORE has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 50.94%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Enphase Energy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 23.49% 34.22% 11.64% EMCORE -22.45% -23.14% -15.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enphase Energy and EMCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $624.33 million 20.85 $161.15 million $0.67 154.22 EMCORE $87.26 million 1.25 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -5.23

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats EMCORE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunications, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets. In addition, the company offers navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

