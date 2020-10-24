CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

