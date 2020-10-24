CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Position Trimmed by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 1.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,774,000 after buying an additional 842,770 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after buying an additional 487,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $44,926,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.83. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

