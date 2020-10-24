CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.07-6.11 for the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.64-6.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $158.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.16 and its 200 day moving average is $163.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.