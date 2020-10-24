CryptoPing (PING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.49 million and $4,192.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00095810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00236165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.11 or 0.01294766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00139084 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

