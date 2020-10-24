CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of CSGS opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $224.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth $287,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

