CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $84.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $63,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

