Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,687 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conning Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cummins worth $44,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $422,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $226.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $227.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

