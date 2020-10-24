CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Decreased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

