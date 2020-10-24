DAEX (DAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,197.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2,197.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.82 or 0.04585239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00310076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.