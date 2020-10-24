Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $60.00.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
