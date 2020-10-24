Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Daimler will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

