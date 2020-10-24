Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.