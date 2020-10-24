Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DANOY. Bank of America cut Danone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danone in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

