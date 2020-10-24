Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $20.45 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.