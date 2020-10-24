Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

