Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.