Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $62.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. ValuEngine raised Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,479 shares of company stock worth $34,420,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Dell by 16.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after purchasing an additional 732,664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dell by 36.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,453,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,810,000 after buying an additional 648,981 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Dell by 55.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,792,000 after buying an additional 733,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,423,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. Dell has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

