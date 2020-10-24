DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DMTK. ValuEngine raised shares of DermTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

DermTech stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. DermTech has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative net margin of 599.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $82,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $26,725.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,420 shares of company stock worth $123,564. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 149.9% in the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 119,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 71,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 1,587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

