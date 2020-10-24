Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.29 ($30.92).

JEN opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Wednesday. Jenoptik AG has a 12-month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12-month high of €29.36 ($34.54). The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.85 and a 200-day moving average of €21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

