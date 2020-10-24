Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ILPMF stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.