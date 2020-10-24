Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $130.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.