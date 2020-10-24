Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $79.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,286,000 after buying an additional 430,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

