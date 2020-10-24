Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.91 ($82.25).

Get KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) alerts:

KGX stock opened at €71.68 ($84.33) on Wednesday. KION GROUP AG has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.66.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.