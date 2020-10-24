Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.52 ($7.67).

LHA opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.53.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

