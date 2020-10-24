Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.52 ($7.67).

ETR:LHA opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.53. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

