Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.52 ($7.67).

ETR:LHA opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.53. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

