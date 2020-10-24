Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.85 ($22.17).

FRA DTE opened at €13.47 ($15.84) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.30. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

