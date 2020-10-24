Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVN. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

DVN opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 254.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 734,765 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

