DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,791,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 95,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in DexCom by 695.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $175,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock worth $19,863,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $411.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.78. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.23 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.70.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.