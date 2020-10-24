Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of DSSI opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.07 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

