DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,141 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.24% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $94,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.4% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.8% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Berenberg Bank raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

NYSE DLR opened at $152.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.92.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,136 shares of company stock worth $15,770,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

