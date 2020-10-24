Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

