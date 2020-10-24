Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after buying an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after buying an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

