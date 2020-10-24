Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.326 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend by 135.0% over the last three years.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $363.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.49. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 32.64%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.