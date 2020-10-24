Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) PT Raised to GBX 165

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of LON DOTD opened at GBX 150.50 ($1.97) on Tuesday. Dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market cap of $431.94 million and a P/E ratio of 47.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.93.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

