Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 113.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

