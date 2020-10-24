DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $4,683,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

NYSE DTE opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

