Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

EGBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

