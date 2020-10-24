Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

DEA stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $363,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,388,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.