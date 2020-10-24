easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,100 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 729 ($9.52) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 541 ($7.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 803.06 ($10.49).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 548.40 ($7.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 532.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 610.59.

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa bought 90,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Insiders have acquired a total of 92,092 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,860 in the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

