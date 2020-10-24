Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPC. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.

NYSE:EPC opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 78.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 37.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

