Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

