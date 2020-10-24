Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of EIGR opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

