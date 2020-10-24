Elastos Trading 4% Higher This Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00012945 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z and BCEX. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, Kucoin, CoinEgg, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

