Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.00.

EFN stock opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.33.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

