Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.36.

NYSE:LLY opened at $142.38 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $106.25 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.60.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 96.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 72.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,587,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after acquiring an additional 977,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

