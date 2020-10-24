Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.
Employers has increased its dividend by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Employers stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.14. Employers has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Employers
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.
